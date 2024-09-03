Carjacking suspect leads officers on high-speed pursuit, rams 3 Bartow police cars: BPD

A man faces felony charges after Bartow police said he carjacked a driver, then led officers on a high-speed pursuit.

According to investigators, Michael D. Jackson, 33, threatened the driver of a pickup truck, then stole the vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Conant St. and U.S. 17.

Officers said they spotted the suspect speeding just minutes later and tried to pull him over, but he kept going. Polk County deputies and state troopers then joined the pursuit.

Mugshot of Michael D. Jackson from a previous arrest in 2022. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

Jackson led law enforcement to a dead end south of the Polk Parkway, police said, at which point he rammed into three police vehicles with the stolen truck.

Officers were not injured and were able to arrest Jackson moments later.

Jackson faces charges of carjacking, fleeing, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence and driving with no valid driver's license.

