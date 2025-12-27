Downtown Tampa's Winter Village marks 10th year with ice shows, skating and local shops

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Being in warmer weather may not have you feeling the Christmas spirit, but downtown Tampa's Winter Village is sure to change that around!

The backstory:

Now through Jan. 4, you can still get in some skating time on the rink, wander through the shops, look at lights on the water or catch a dazzling ice skating show.

"New Year's Eve is our most upcoming show, and then that's at 7 p.m., and then our closing weekend that Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so the second, third and fourth at 7 p.m. as well. We have our ice shows, and we've partnered with a local rink called Tampa Bay Ice, and the best part about our ice show is that they sync with the music of our light show, so it's all one big celebration," Ivy Lupco, manager of Public Placemaking and Programming at Tampa Downtown Partnership, said.

In its 10th year, the Tampa Downtown Partnership’s Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park has become a holiday season staple, showcasing local food and businesses.

"Our purpose is to support the local economic drive, our local vendors, and really identify what makes Tampa special, and it's businesses and restaurants and local small businesses that do that, and really make that Tampa stamp," Lupco said.

Keeping it local is the key, as this village looks to grow and create many more memories in the future.

"I think it just adds that layer that Tampa really needs for the holidays to feel like they're here," Lupco said.

What's next:

Nine days are left to go see it. Jan. 4 is the last day.

For more information on the Winter Village and ice skating tickets, click here.