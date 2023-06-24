Bradenton police arrest 7th murder suspect in connection with January shooting

Bradenton police have arrested a seventh suspect in connection with a deadly shooting that took place at 10th Avenue W. in January.

Police say that on Friday evening, 19-year-old Kobe Brooks turned himself in on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder and robbery.

He is the seventh suspect who has been arrested and charged with murder in this case, according to authorities.

Detectives said the charges are related to an armed robbery where at least seven suspects entered a home on 10th Avenue West on Jan. 23.

During the robbery, three victims were hit by bullets when more than 60 rounds were fired, according to authorities.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, died eight days following the shooting, police said.

The following individuals have also been charged with armed robbery and murder.

Mekhi Booker, 18

Dorian Brooks, 24

Kevion Brooks, 22

Kobe Brooks, 19

Shamar Mobley, 20

Jerome Williams, 20

This incident is still under investigation, and police are offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for anyone that comes forward with more information about this case.

