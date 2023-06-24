Hillsborough County deputy dies after sustaining injuries in off-duty crash

On Saturday, The Hillsborough County's Office announced that Master Deputy Robert L. Howard had passed away due to injuries he sustained in a traffic crash while off duty.

He was surrounded by his son Deputy Robert "Bo" Howard, II, family, and loved ones at the time of his passing.

In a statement by HCSO on Twitter, the department highlighted Howard's impact on the community during his 17 years of service.

"Master Deputy Howard, with more than 17 years of service, served the citizens of Hillsborough County with distinguishment and the utmost professionalism," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "His dedication to the Sheriff's Office and commitment to our mission to protect and serve were without question. We will hold his family and friends in our hearts as they walk this difficult path. I pray with each of you, that together we will find the strength to persevere through this difficult time and celebrate the life and lasting legacy of Master Deputy Howard."