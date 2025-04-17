'Casanova Killer' set for court hearing ahead of scheduled execution

The Brief Attorneys for Glen Rogers will be in a Hillsborough County courtroom on Thursday, weeks ahead of his scheduled execution. Rogers, dubbed the "Casanova Killer," was sentenced to die in 1997 for the murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, 34, in 1995. He has lost three previous appeals in Florida.



Attorneys for the man dubbed the "Casanova Killer" will be in a Hillsborough County courtroom on Thursday, days after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Glen Rogers' death warrant for a 1995 Tampa murder.

Case against Glen Rogers

The backstory:

Glen Rogers, who is now 62, was sentenced to die in 1997 for the murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, 34, in 1995.

Cribbs was stabbed to death in an Apollo Beach motel room after meeting Rogers at a bar in Gibsonton. Rogers was later caught while driving Cribbs' car in Kentucky.

Pictured: Crime scene after Tina Cribbs was found dead in November 1995.

He was also sentenced to death for another woman's murder in California that occurred two months before he killed Cribbs, and is suspected of at least three other murders in Ohio, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Rogers was dubbed the "Casanova Killer" because he had a habit of meeting women in local bars, charming them, and getting them into his car before attacking.

Mugshot of Glen Rogers. Courtesy: Florida Department of Corrections.

Cribbs' family has waited many years for Rogers' execution, with Cribbs' mother, Lisa Dicke, expressing her frustration over the long process in an interview with FOX 13 in 2016.

"I was promised that in seven years, the state of Florida would take care of this, that he would be put to death," Dicke said at the time.

The state attorney's office says it has offered Dicke a victim's advocate for the next few weeks.

What's next:

Barring a last-minute stay, Rogers is scheduled to die by lethal injection on May 15. He has lost three previous appeals in Florida.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

