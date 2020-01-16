Cat with crochet ears finds forever home

article

A stray cat named Lady has a new look and a new home thanks to the Dane County Humane Society.

She suffered from chronic infections and hematomas that were so severe, her ear flaps needed to be removed.

Staff member Ash Collins wanted to protect her remaining ears and give her a little comfort, so she crocheted her a cat-ears bonnet.

The staff says Lady gives happy head bumps with her new ears to everyone she meets.

Lady had been at the shelter since December and was recently adopted.