Catholic Churches across Tampa honor Pope Leo during first Sunday masses since election.

As Pope Leo XIV gave his first Sunday blessing to a crowd in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, parishes around the globe and across the Tampa Bay area honored the beginning of his papal ministry in their services as well.

At Christ the King Catholic Church in Tampa, it was even visible outside; in the form of decorations on the doors to represent the Vatican or 'Papal Fun Facts" hanging up in the hallways.

What they're saying:

"We want to celebrate this important moment," stressed Father Len Plazewski. "In my homily, I try to weave together the fact that it's Mother's Day and we also have a Holy Father as well, as well as the Gospel, which is about the Good Shepherd and Jesus being our Good Shepherd, and that this is our new shepherd here, so we want to pray for him."

Father Plazewski told FOX 13 he will certainly remember where he was and what he was doing, when the world got word of white smoke.

"I was coming on a plane back from Louisville," Father Len laughed. "So I was in the air when the white smoke came and then I was able to land and get to the school in time for the big announcement and the coming out of the balcony and everything."

He said that's also been a very special part of this week; seeing reaction through the eyes of young students at Christ the King Catholic School and even having a little fun in the process.

"One of the things were, if we guessed his Papal name that he chose, we get ice cream at the end of the week," said student Gianna Gevvia.

"We had about 40 kids guess Pope Leo, I didn't even guess it right," Father Len laughed. "But I think it's important for them to see and witness this moment in history, this will probably be a couple decades before we get another pope, and so it's going to make an impression on them. I also think the new pope being American and younger and being active on social media, I think, it makes all those connections."

What's next:

An official inauguration mass for Pope Leo will be held in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, May 18.

