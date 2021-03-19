CDC updates guidelines allowing students to be closer together at school

For best friends Summer Porter and Ella, school has been a little different this past year.

"It’s been really weird," Porter shared.

Ella has been learning virtually, but second-grader Porter has been at school in-person.

"It’s really hard when you’re wearing the mask and you’re far apart," said Porter.

The hardest part for the second-grader? Putting six feet between her and her classmates.

She explained, "When you’re wearing your mask and you’re able to talk to your friends, your friends can barely hear you, so they’re like what? What’d you say?"

But thanks to new CDC guidance, that’s all about to change. The organization now recommends that with universal masking, students only need to be three feet apart from each other in classroom settings.

"Today’s announcement builds on our ongoing effort to support teachers, school staff and students," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Though most teacher's unions are off for spring break, we did hear from Pasco County’s union, who said though the CDC has been all over the place and their message has constantly been changing, this is good news.

"I think there’s a lot of confusion, but this will help schools, and maybe alleviate fears of parents, students and employees. We’ll take it and move forward," said Union President Donald Peace.

Nationally, some teacher's unions, like the Massachusetts Teachers Union, are calling for a delay on changes, to give more staff the time to be vaccinated, and school districts the time to cope with logistical changes.

Ella’s grandmother, Vicky Whittle, says the change is a step in the right direction.

"School has been a big factor for all of them," she said. "There’s so much that they do, not only their schooling but their friends, the direct interaction with the teachers."

Elaina Linnik, a mother of a six and eight-year-old agrees.

"I think it’s going to be better for kids who just socialize better with a child," Linnik said. "It’s more important for their mental health than just physical, so I think honestly, it’s just a good thing."

The new guideline will go into effect immediately for K-12 schools. And with the potential to be one step closer to that pre-COVID learning environment, Ella is over the moon.

"I would just be so excited," she said. "I want to go back, I want to see my friends!"

