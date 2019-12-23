Cereal plays central role in Bay Area rabbi's Hanukkah tradition

article

Rabbi Levi Hodakov took cereal and seriously made a menorah.

"The slogan of Wheaties is 'the breakfast of champions,'" he said. "The Maccabees are the champions of the stories of Hanukkah."

His nine-foot ode to the Jewish defeat of the Greek Empire, which tried to end Judaism in Jerusalem, in 165 BC, went up on Clearwater Beach Monday night.

To Rabbi Hodakov, just because the Maccabees wouldn't have known Fruity Pebbles from Cocoa Puffs doesn't mean they wouldn't have liked either.

"Without them, we would not be here today, so I said if it was around in those days, I am sure they would have eaten it," he pointed out.

Rabbi Levi sees Hanukkah everywhere. He has made menorahs with falafel, with pizza, and even once made what he declared to be the world's longest menorah.

There are as many ways to light the candles as there are lessons to take away from them.

"Each and every single one of us has the spark within us to light up not only their home and surroundings but the world, at large," said Hodakov. "The way to do that is by increasing acts of goodness and kindness."

The menorah is lit in honor of the oil the Maccabees thought would only last for one night but lasted for eight after they reclaimed their temple from King Antiochus.

Rabbi Levi Hodakov lights a flame atop the cereal menorah.

It's a lesson in determination that can only be helped if you eat your Wheaties with a side of latkes.

"A candle, a light, there is something unique about it because you can share it with no loss to you," he said. "A smile goes the same way, when you see someone on the street, just give them a smile, let's make this world a brighter happier place, for all mankind."

As far as next year, Rabbi Levi never reveals his secret on what food he is going to use.