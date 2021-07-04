Expand / Collapse search
Chicago teenager blows his hand off using fireworks

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 17 hours ago
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Department said Sunday that they had just treated a teenager who is going to lose a hand due to a fireworks injury.

The 19-year-old was injured at 129th and South Eggleston on the South Side, the fire department said.

Aside from losing a hand, the teenager also suffered other critical injuries to his chest and abdomen in the fireworks accident.

"Please leave fireworks to professional venues," tweeted the Chicago Fire Department.

