Chick-fil-A selling chicken in heart-shaped boxes for Valentine's Day

Nothing says love like a heart-shaped box full of chicken nuggets -- so if the way to your Valentine's heart is through their stomach, Chick-fil-A has you covered.

The popular fast-food chain is offering its customers heart-shaped containers for a few of its most popular offerings in the weeks leading up to Valentine's Day.

Participating restaurants will be selling the containers filled with 30 of their chicken nuggets, 10 of their Chick-n-Minis, or 6 of their chocolate chunk cookies.

"Yes, that's right. Nuggets, cookies and minis. In the shape of a heart," Chick-fil-A said in its announcement. "Anyone can give a dozen red roses for Valentine's Day. Candy hearts? So last year."

Chick-fil-A says the heart-shaped trays will be available for a limited time until February 29, while supplies last. Availability varies by location, so those interested should check with their local restaurant to confirm. They will not be available on the app, the company said.

