Chihuahua mix named Twinkie dognapped from Daytona Beach home: police

A dog named Twinkie was taken from a home in Daytona Beach on Monday afternoon by a woman wearing a yellow vest that said "inspector" on it, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The incident happened on Sand Trap Court at around 4:30 p.m. The 16-year-old Chihuahua and Italian greyhound mix, who has belonged to the owner for 10 years, got out of the yard and the suspect was seen chasing it, trying to retrieve it, according to an incident report.

A dog was taken from Sand Trap Court in Daytona Beach on April 29, 2024. (Photo: Daytona Beach Police Department)

The woman, who appeared to be a white female, drove off in a dark-colored Ford Bronco Sport that said "frequent stops" on the back, police said.

The dog's owner said neither the suspect or their SUV had been seen in the neighborhood before, adding that the woman "was very determined to take the dog."

Police shared Ring doorbell footage with FOX 35 that shows a woman chasing after Twinkie in the front yard. You can watch the video in the player above.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Hayes at 386-671-5228.

This is a developing story.