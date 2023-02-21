Chihuahua rescued after going overboard with owner near Sarasota Yacht Club

When a Chihuahua named Tinkerbell and her owner went overboard near the Sarasota Yacht Club Friday, rescue crews do what they do best and sprung to action.

Fire rescue crews pulled the man from the water within minutes, but Tinkerbell swam off.

While rescuers go the man back to safety, they called the Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol to help find the pup, but Tinkerbell had been missing for 40 minutes and fear was growing that she had tired-out.

Thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

The officer who set out to find her shone his flashlight on boats around the yacht club marina. His body camera captured his voice calling the little dog’s name.

"Tinkerbell! Come on pup pup," the officer called over the water. "I hope you don’t bite."

And then, under the pilings of the dock, there she was. Tinkerbell had perched on top of a piece of wood and was waiting for rescue.

The officer walked to the front of his boat and called to her. She looked back at him but didn’t move.

The officer gently pet her back while reassuring her that everything was going to be OK.

Tinkerbell let the officer scoop her out of the water, and they set off to find her humans.

Once the officer and Tinkerbell were back on dry land, they were greeted by a woman and man who were friends of Tinkerbell’s owner. They were so thrilled to see the little dog, they came running for the officer with outstretched arms.

The Sarasota Police Department said Tinkerbell was reunited with her owner, who went through his own rescue that night, and both were healthy and happy to be together.

The officers who coordinated to save them said "This is just what we do."