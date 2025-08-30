Child among 3 killed in fiery Polk County crash
LAKE WALES, Fla. - Three people, including a young child, died after Polk County deputies say a car crashed into a tree and caught fire.
What we know:
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Friday along Scenic Highway near Egg Farm Rd. in the Lake Wales area.
PCSO says a gray Hyundai sedan veered off the road toward the woods while rounding a curve on Scenic Highway, then hit a tree before catching fire.
Deputies say a man, woman, and child died inside the car.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not released the names or ages of the three people killed in the crash.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.