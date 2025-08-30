Child among 3 killed in fiery Polk County crash

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a child and two adults died in a crash on Friday night. Deputies say a Hyundai sedan veered off Scenic Highway in the Lake Wales area, then hit a tree and caught fire. Investigators say a man, woman, and child died inside the car.



Three people, including a young child, died after Polk County deputies say a car crashed into a tree and caught fire.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Friday along Scenic Highway near Egg Farm Rd. in the Lake Wales area.

PCSO says a gray Hyundai sedan veered off the road toward the woods while rounding a curve on Scenic Highway, then hit a tree before catching fire.

Deputies say a man, woman, and child died inside the car.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the names or ages of the three people killed in the crash.