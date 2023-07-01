Child attempting to light firework inside home caused Ocala apartment fire: Police
OCALA, Fla. - A fire that started in an Ocala apartment happened because of a child playing with a firework, police said.
On Saturday around 11:09 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at Berkeley Pointe Apartments at 2847 NE Seventh St.
The fire reportedly started in a first-floor unit and flames were visible from the unit's back-room window.
Credit: Ocala Police Department
A dog also had to be rescued from one of the units.
After crews extinguished the fire, they learned that one of the children in the home had access to a firework from a package purchased for the fourth of July and attempted to light it indoors.
Fire crews urge residents to supervise children and educate them on fire prevention.