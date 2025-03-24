Child still missing days after ‘heartbreaking’ Florida boat tragedy that killed 3: JSO

The Brief A child’s body was recovered on Monday and officials are still searching for another child days after a deadly Florida boating incident that killed two others. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, an 18-foot boat overturned around 7 p.m. on Friday with eight people on board. The FWC is investigating the boating incident.



Officials are still searching for a child who disappeared after a boat capsized on the St. John’s River on Friday night, killing three of eight people on board.

The backstory:

The U.S. Coast Guard said it got a report of an overturned 18-foot vessel around 7 p.m. Friday.

Officials said four people were found on top of the boat, and rescuers discovered another victim who was dead.

Agencies, including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida, and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville searched throughout the night and into the weekend using SONAR technology on the water and an air unit above to locate the remaining three boaters.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

By Sunday, the body of one of the other boaters was located and on Monday, the body of a child was recovered.

Authorities are still searching for one more child who was on board when the boat capsized.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated, "This is a heartbreaking situation, and we, along with our partner agencies, are doing everything possible to find the remaining missing child and bring resolution to this tragedy. Our hearts go out to everyone affected."

The agency added, "This serves as a somber reminder to practice boating safety. Children should always wear life jackets, and boaters must exercise caution and understand their vessel’s limits."

What's next:

The FWC is investigating the deadly boating incident.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

