Children adopt toys in front of judges in an Indiana courtroom  

Standing before a judge is not typically where someone wants to be, but, it was on Saturday at Clark County’s Circuit Court in Indiana.

More than 20 children showed up with their parents for a symbolic oath, promising to take care of their toys the best they can.

Brad Jacobs, Clark County Circuit Court judge said, “My dad started the doll adoptions in the 80’s with the Cabbage Patch craze, which was kind of fun, and then Judge Carmichael, when she took the bench, took it over.”

With an increased number of blended families he sees, judge Jacobs said the symbolism of Saturday’s toy adoption is more than just about material things.

Jacobs said, “So, I think it does help people understand the, just the difference in families anymore and it, it makes it real.”

Children came in with dolls, stuffed animals and action figures, something their parents did many years ago.

The judges took photos with the children and their toys, an event they often talk about throughout the year as they look forward to the next one.

Jacobs said, “It’s really exciting, the kids are always smiling, the parents are smiling. You walk out and your face hurts because you have been smiling and laughing for three hours. It’s great.”

