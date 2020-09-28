Citing COVID-19, Lakeland to create tribute video rather than hold MLK Day parade

article

It's still about four months away, but the city of Lakeland has already decided not to hold a Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day parade next year.

The parade committee and the city of Lakeland made the call to cancel because of uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say, in lieu of a parade, they will create a video tribute celebrating Dr. King's dream, vision, and idea of uniting all communities.

They plan to have the video also include highlights from past parades and acknowledge the parade’s history in Lakeland.