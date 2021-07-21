Citing growing gun violence concerns, HCSO launches new team

Dozens of shootings are currently under investigation across Hillsborough County, including a boy and a man who were killed after a shooting and a crash early last week along Tribune Drive in Riverview. Two women were also hurt in the incident.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's office said in a news release that the increase in gun-related violence, both locally and nationally, is the reason Sheriff Chad Chronister has launched a specialized team: the Gunfire Response Investigations Team, or GRIT, as it will be known, will focus on reducing street violence and non-fatal shootings.

At the state level, violent crimes were up nearly 2.5% from 2019 to 2020, marking the first time Florida has seen a year-over-year increase since 2015. Hillsborough County's 12 law enforcement agencies - including Tampa Police - reported seeing the highest incidence of violent crimes in the region by far.

"When we talk about these numbers," Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters in late June, "we have to remember those are names. Those are people. Those are faces and that’s why they’re here. These are not just statistics. They’re actual people and we have to stop this stuff. It’s gotten out of control."

READ: Seffner man agrees to plea deal for stopping Black teen riding through neighborhood

Chief Dugan went on to stress that crime witnesses can anonymously report illegally-owned weapons.

"You don’t even need to get involved. You can just tell us where the gun is. That’s what we’re after. This is not about gun control," he said. "This is not about taking people's guns away. It’s about the guns that are being used in crime."

The number of murders in Hillsborough was up from 66 in 2019 to 81 in 2020. The number of aggravated assault cases now sits over 3,200, growing by more than 620 from the year before.

Sheriff Chronister has pointed out that observers do need to factor in the county's explosive growth.

Advertisement

According to figures released by the state in June, Hillsborough County's population has grown by nearly 34,000 to more than 1.4 million people.

