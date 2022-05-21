Citizenship clinic helps 100 Hillsborough County residents get closer to achieving their American dream

Bay Area labor unions and community groups came together Saturday to launch the first-ever "Together We Rise" citizenship clinic in Tampa. The new program is aimed at helping legal permanent residents in Hillsborough County become U.S. citizens.

Right now, there are approximately nine million lawful permanent residents across the country who are eligible for naturalization. However, it's a process that can be difficult to navigate.

"For many, the cost and process seem like an insurmountable obstacle to becoming U.S. citizens, but events like today make the dream of becoming a U.S. citizen possible," League of United Latin American Citizens Legal Advisor Lucas Martinez said.

Saturday, the American Federation of Teachers and the Florida Education Association teamed up with area organizations in Hillsborough County for the citizenship clinic. The program helps permanent residents through the naturalization process by providing informational forums and resources to help them complete their applications and understand the benefits of becoming U.S. citizens.

"Today, we celebrate the most ground-breaking civic engagement program in the entire American labor history. These clinics embody the principle of inclusion and democracy," Adriana O'Hagan with the American Federation of Teachers stated.

The "Together We Rise" initiative was first launched in Texas last April. Florida is the second state to be chosen for the program.

Approximately 100 permanent residents who live in Hillsborough County took part in the clinic and completed the paperwork needed to submit their application to become U.S. citizens.

"We need to make sure our legal residents know that there is power in becoming citizens," O'Hagan said.

