Citrus County deputies arrest 3, seize meth, cash, a gun and enough fentanyl to kill over 81K adults: CCSO

Three people, including an 11-time convicted felon, have been arrested in a Citrus County drug bust following a several-month-long covert investigation.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, detectives executed a search warrant at 29-year-old James Junior Lauture’s home, located at 11830 North Gatlen Avenue in Dunnellon, after learning he was trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl within the county.

Inside the home, detectives say they seized approximately 1,214.7 grams (2.68 pounds) of methamphetamine, 162.51 grams of fentanyl, 6.61 grams of cocaine, 325.2 grams of cannabis, 20.5 oxycodone pills, a Jennings 9mm pistol, multiple rounds of ammunition, multiple items of paraphernalia, and $13,786.00 in cash.

Deputies arrested Lauture, 31-year-old Jesse Stuart Tanis, and 23-year-old Megan Elaine Ames.

Deputies seized drugs, cash and a gun from the home. Image is courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Lauture, who is an eleven-time convicted felon, was arrested for:

Trafficking methamphetamine over 200 grams

Trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams

3 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Rent/lease/own a structure for drug trafficking

Warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and trafficking methamphetamine

Drugs seized from a Citrus County home following a several-month-long investigation. Image is courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Tanis, a one-time convicted felon, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Ames was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

"Narcotics investigations, especially that of a larger scale operation, can be time-consuming and require hours of investigation in order to secure a successful outcome," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Thanks to the efforts of the Tactical Impact Unit, we were able to take a significant amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine off our streets - in fact, enough fentanyl was seized during this investigation to kill approximately 81,300 adults. Illicit drugs and those who deal in these dangerous substances have no place in our community."