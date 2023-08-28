Citrus County: Idalia updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Citrus County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.
You can get information directly from the Citrus County EOC.
Evacuations
No evacuations have been announced yet.
Citrus schools status
Citrus County public schools will be on a half-say schedule Monday, August 28, then closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Other closings
None announced.
Sandbag locations
Both Citrus County locations are open until further notice:
- Homosassa Community Park, 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
- Bicentennial Park, 501 N Baseball Pt, Crystal River
