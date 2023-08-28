Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
4
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Citrus County: Idalia updates and emergency information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Follow ongoing updates from Citrus County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from the Citrus County EOC.

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet.

Citrus schools status

Citrus County public schools will be on a half-say schedule Monday, August 28, then closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other closings

None announced.

Sandbag locations

Both Citrus County locations are open until further notice:

  • Homosassa Community Park, 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
  • Bicentennial Park, 501 N Baseball Pt, Crystal River

LINK: Get updates on Idalia's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com