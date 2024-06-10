Citrus County issues burn ban due to dry conditions

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A burn ban is officially in effect in Citrus County as much of the Bay Area deals with dry conditions.

Fire rescue officials say the ban applies to all unincorporated areas of the county and prohibits:

Campfires

Bonfires

Unpermitted controlled burns

Burning of yard and household trash

Burning of construction debris

Burning of organic debris

Igniting of fireworks

Similar bans are already in place in several other Bay Area counties, including Highlands, Manatee, Pasco, Polk and Sarasota.

The area could see some relief, though, in the coming days, with FOX 13 meteorologists calling for multiple inches of rainfall this week.

