Citrus County school resource officer dies unexpectedly after shift

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a school resource officer who died unexpectedly on Friday.

What we know:

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Marcial Rodriguez, affectionately known as Deputy Rod, died immediately following his shift.

The agency said Rodriguez started out as a deputy sheriff before transitioning to a detective, serving as both a community crimes detective and a domestic violence detective before becoming a school resource officer in 2018. He had roles as a crime scene technician, a member of the bomb team, and the crisis negotiation team.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Carol, and their sons, Isaiah and Josiah.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s officer wrote, "Deputy Rodriguez was a cherished part of our School Resource Officer team and a dedicated member of our agency since August 21, 2000."

"Marcial was more than just an officer; he was a trusted mentor for countless young people, a beloved member of our family, and a friend," remarked Sheriff David Vincent. "His legacy is one of professionalism and kindness, a true testament to his character and compassion even in the most trying times. As we grieve, we stand united in honoring his legacy while supporting his family with the love and respect they deserve."

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been made public.

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office is asking the community to keep the Rodriguez family in their thoughts and prayers.

What's next:

Further details regarding memorial services will be announced soon.

