Citrus County sheriff ousted in primary election

Incumbent Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast was defeated in his re-election campaign by David Vincent in the Florida primary election.

Vincent defeated Prendergast, who had been the sheriff in Citrus County for eight years, capturing 63% of votes (24,785) to Prendergast's 33% (14,336).

Prendergast was elected as sheriff in November 2016, becoming Citrus County's 12th sheriff. He previously served as the executive director of the Florida Department of Veteran's Affairs under former Gov. Rick Scott.

David Vincent served on the Citrus County Sheriff's Office for over 25 years before leaving in 2020 to lead the Citrus County School Board Police Department as police chief.

He ran a campaign centered on transparency, community partnership, and professional standards, according to his campaign website.