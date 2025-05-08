Citrus County shooting suspect found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound: Deputies

The Brief A shooting suspect was found dead from what deputies believe is a self-inflicted gunshot following a domestic altercation on Thursday. Deputies said they heard a gunshot when they arrived at a home on W. Fairtree Lane for reports of a domestic altercation. The victim was not injured during the altercation.



A shooting suspect was found dead following a domestic altercation on Thursday afternoon in Citrus Springs, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

When deputies arrived at a home on W. Fairtree Lane for reports of a domestic altercation, they said they heard a gunshot.

Preliminary reports show that during the altercation, the suspect fired a weapon at the victim and ran away.

A K-9 led deputies to a wooded area near the fence line of the property, where the suspect was found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim was not injured during the altercation and deputies were not injured during the incident.

What they're saying:

"This was a tragic event, and our thoughts are with all those affected," said Sheriff David Vincent. "Our deputies responded swiftly and with professionalism, ensuring the safety of others in the area. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident."

What we don't know:

The suspect’s identity has not been made public.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

