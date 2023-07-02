Citrus deputy struck while directing traffic remains in intensive care, breathing without ventilator: Sheriff

It's been more than a month since Citrus County Deputy Andy Lahera was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at a high school graduation. Now, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said he's continuing to recover.

Citrus Sheriff Mike Prendergast said Deputy Lahera remains in intensive care. The deputy's wife told the sheriff's office that he is now fever free and was weaned off the ventilator, meaning he's able to breath on his own.

His wife also said he's receiving supplemental humidified oxygen and "everything is going well."

Deputy Lahera has not woken up yet due to the trauma from the crash. CCSO said the family is continuing to ask for prayers for his recovery, especially for his brain to recover.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Deputy Lahera and several other Citrus County deputies were directing traffic at the intersection of Saunders Way and South Lecanto Highway. It was right outside the Lecanto High School graduation.

That's when the 19-year-old female hit him while traveling on South Lecanto Highway, authorities said at the time.

Deputy Lahera has worked at CCSO for 14 years and has been a school resource deputy since 2018 with his current assignment at Lecanto Middle School.

Sheriff Prendergast released to following statement back when the incident first happened:

"Deputy Lahera is an exceptional member of our team and a highly-approachable, lovable individual. He is a big teddy bear who is loved by all. As a School Resource Deputy, he has made a significant lifelong impact on the lives of so many children. Deputy Lahera is an outstanding professional, and I am proud to have him on our team. We are praying for his family and for a full recovery during this difficult time."