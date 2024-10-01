Citrus and Hernando residents continue Hurricane Helene cleanup: 'We lost everything we own'

The cleanup in Hernando and Citrus counties is underway as thousands of residents empty their homes of belongings.

At least 500 homes in Hernando County have been badly damaged thanks to Hurricane Helene. In Homosassa, homes along the inlets were inundated by three feet of water.

"We lost everything we own, basically," said Bill Stoll of Homosassa.

Neighbors are currently ordering new household goods, trying to clean the mold and negotiating with insurance adjusters.

"We ordered a mattress. We just want to be able to get back in our house and sleep in our bed," said Stoll. "And we're staying with friends."

READ: Pinellas County debris removal plans after Hurricane Helene

Stoll said neighbors were helping his family fix some of the damage.

"What else are you going to do, fold up the tent and leave?" asked Stoll. "We love being up here on the water. And I just wish there was something that you could do that was foolproof."

Hernando County says there are seven trucks continuously traveling the county to remove debris.

READ: Pinellas Barrier Islands to reopen Tuesday as community tries to return to a sense of 'normalcy'

There is a shelter open, as well as two convenience stations for people on the west side of the county.

About 300 buildings in Citrus County were badly damaged, worth about $70 million.

"Doesn't matter who you are or what you got. Everybody lost stuff," said Joe Knight of Homosassa. "All my grandkids, my daughter, her husband are all safe, that's all that matters. This is just stuff. Stuff can be replaced."

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: