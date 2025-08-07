Citrus High School student killed in I-75 crash, school confirms: 'We are grieving'

The Brief The 16-year-old boy killed in a crash on I-75 earlier this week was a student at Citrus High School, according to school officials. Troopers say all four passengers in the car, ranging from 13 to 17 years old, went to the hospital, where the 16-year-old later died. The 17-year-old driver ran from the scene, according to FHP, and was later caught hiding in a chicken coop.



Officials at Citrus High School say the 16-year-old boy killed in a crash on I-75 earlier this week was a student at the school.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Monday on the southbound side of the interstate in the Oxford area of Sumter County.

Troopers say the 17-year-old driver of a Dodge Charger was speeding before veering off the highway and hitting a tree, causing the car to catch fire.

All four passengers in the car, ranging from 13 to 17 years old, went to the hospital. Troopers say a 16-year-old boy from Inverness later died.

The driver ran from the scene, according to FHP, and was later caught hiding in a chicken coop. He faces charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

What they're saying:

Citrus High School posted a statement on social media Wednesday, saying:

"The Citrus High School family is devastated by the recent crash that involved several of our students and resulted in the loss of one of our own. We know this tragedy has left many of our students, families, and staff hurting, and we are grieving alongside them.

We ask our community to keep everyone impacted in your thoughts and prayers as we work together to support our Hurricanes through this difficult time. Counseling and support services are available on campus for any student or staff who needs them."