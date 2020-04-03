City of St. Petersburg offers financial assistance to small businesses, employees

The city of St. Petersburg is giving grant money to small businesses and their employees impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Rick Kriseman’s office said they are taking $6.8 million in FEMA money left over from Hurricane Irma and distributing it to those within the small business community; $5,000 will go to businesses and $500 will go to individuals.

Small businesses, independently-owned and operated within St. Petersburg, by a resident of St. Petersburg, that employs 25 people or less will qualify.

Any employee of one of those businesses that have lost 50 percent or more of income will qualify individually.



The city has posted more detailed information at stpete.org/fightingchancefund.



The city says this money will help 1,000 restaurant, bar, retail, and service-based businesses and their more than 3,000 employees.

Advertisement

Applications will be available April 9 and funds will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map