City of Tampa giving away 1,000 free trees to improve urban canopy

Here's a chance to transform your home’s landscaping and help your neighborhood's environment in a big way. The city of Tampa is giving away 1,000 trees this weekend as part of Mayor Jane's Tree Giveaway.

According to MIT's Treepedia study, the city of Tampa has the highest green view index – at 36% – compared to other major cities around the world.

Treepedia measures the canopy cover in cities, rather than count the individual number of trees. That means 36% of Tampa is covered by tree canopy.

There are three species up for grabs:

Red maple, with a mature spread of 25 to 35 feet and mature height of 60 to 75 feet;

Bald cypress, with a mature spread of 25 to 35 feet and a mature height of 60 to 80 feet;

Winged elm, with a mature spread of 30 to 40 feet and a mature height of 45 to 70 feet.

Trees in Sulphur Springs Pool parking lot, courtesy city of Tampa

To get a tree, register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mayor-janes-tree-giveaway-registration-320989286597 and then pick one up in the Sulphur Springs Pool parking lot, located at 701 E Bird St, 33604.

The city says the trees currently measure 5 to 8 feet tall and resident to come prepared with a truck and a blanket or towels.

Pick up is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The city says increasing a city’s tree canopy contributes to lowering temperatures by blocking shortwave radiation and increasing water evaporation. That creates more comfortable microclimates and mitigates air pollution caused by everyday activities. Trees' absorptive root systems also help avoid floods during severe rains and storm surges.

"So overall, trees are pretty awesome," the city said.

The city and the University of South Florida are also launching a Tampa tree canopy survey, which is conducted every five years and "plays a key role in the ecological analysis of Tampa’s urban forest," the city said.