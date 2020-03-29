City of Tampa lights up red, white, and blue to inspire patriotic pride during coronavirus pandemic 

article

Tampa is lighting up red, white, and blue as a beacon of hope and unity for the city, state, and nation in the face of COVID-19.

Old City Hall and downtown Tampa bridges and fountains will be changing to red, white, and blue, starting tonight in solidarity with our country during this difficult time, and to inspire a sense of national and local pride.

“We are one city, one state, and one nation, united together in our fight against COVID-19” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. “The American people and the people of Tampa are incredibly resilient, and we will get through this difficult time together. While we may have to be apart for a little while, we are still united in spirit and our community is stronger than ever.”

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

