City of Tampa to host events during Archive Awareness Week marking 136 birthday

For turning 136 years old this week, it's safe to say that Tampa looks good for its age.



"I always think of Tampa as a city with less than a thousand people, and then just how dramatically it changed," said Dr. Charles Groh, Chairman of University of Tampa's history department.



Our understanding of its evolvement is only so strong because of the history that has been preserved.

So, to celebrate the 136th anniversary of Tampa's July 15th, 1887 incorporation, the city will host daily events leading up to the big day, allowing locals to travel through its many eras.

It's called "Archive awareness week."

"It's a city-wide event that, every year, allows us to not just take an opportunity to take a look at rich stories from Tampa's past, but also to have an opportunity for archivists, museum curators, librarians, to tell you how we came up with those stories, what kinds of materials we're preserving, and how we can use those to learn more about our city's past," Dr. Groh explained.

The programs and exhibits will take place at historic sites across the city all week, and they're also an opportunity to explore the different communities that made this city.



"The cigar industry, steamships, the railroads really turned this into an incredibly diverse community from an early point, so we continue to celebrate that rich heritage," Dr. Groh added.

All will be free to the public. For a full schedule you can head to the city's website by clicking here.



