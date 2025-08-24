Clear the Shelters weekend brings record adoptions at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

The Brief 192 cats and dogs were adopted during Clear the Shelters weekend. Event ran Friday–Sunday with adoption fees waived for pets three months and older. Some people even camped out overnight to make sure they went home with a furry friend.



The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is celebrating a record-setting Clear the Shelters weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, the shelter was filled with people eager to adopt — with lines forming outside before doors opened each day. Adoption fees were waived for animals three months and older, and by the end of the weekend, 192 had found homes.

Among them was Aakilah Brown, who showed up outside the shelter at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. She slept on a bench to make sure she could adopt a schnauzer named Snoopy, after also taking home a Lab puppy the day before.

What they're saying:

"I’ve been waiting here since 1:27 a.m. I even slept on a bench outside. I brought two covers," Brown said, adding that what keeps her coming back is the way the shelter cares for and prepares pets before adoption.

Shelter staff say the turnout made a big impact — not only on the families who adopted, but also on the animals still waiting. Empty kennels now mean more space to take in other pets who need help.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says while the Clear the Shelters campaign was a huge success, the need continues year-round.

If you’re not ready to adopt, there are still plenty of ways to help:

Fostering animals until they find permanent homes.

Donating money, food, or supplies.

Volunteering your time at the shelter.

You can learn more about opportunities to get involved at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay on their official website.

