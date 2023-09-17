Clearwater man charged with attempted murder after repeatedly beating man at beach

article

A Clearwater man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after police said he beat a man, critically injuring him Sunday morning.

According to Clearwater police, Herbert McClellan, 30, was arrested after beating a 43-year-old man on the beach in the 600 block of South Gulfview Boulevard.

McClellan punched, kicked, and stomped on the victim for more than three minutes, according to police. The victim was flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he is in critical condition.

CPD reported that McClellan has been arrested "nearly two dozen" times before in Pinellas County, including being charged with strong arm robbery and violation of probation.

He is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail.