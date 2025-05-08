Clearwater Ferry crash: Injured passenger sues Jeffry Knight, claims he made negligent mistakes

The Brief The Clearwater ferry resumed operation on Thursday for the first time since a crash killed one passenger and injured ten others. Jeffry Knight, the local businessman who crashed his boat into the ferry, is facing a new lawsuit. Pinellas Park public school teacher who was injured during the crash claims that Jeffry Knight made a number of negligent mistakes that led to the collision.



The driver of the boat that crashed into the Clearwater Ferry is facing a new lawsuit from a ferry passenger.

The crash killed one and injured ten.

What they're saying:

In a three-page lawsuit filed on behalf of Pinellas Park public school teacher Nicole Makelele, lawyers list five things the driver of the private boat, Jeff Knight, should have done differently: that he was speeding, not maintaining a lookout, operating without due regard, not taking evasive action, and fleeing the scene.

"Our client was severely injured," said attorney Michael Wyatt. "She's going deal with these injuries for the rest of her life. And it's due to Mr. Knight's negligence."

The other side:

In three letters to FWC, Knight's side has pushed back, saying that after the crash, he tied his boat to the ferry to help with rescues, that he told his own passengers to call 911, and that he only left after fifteen minutes because his boat was taking on water.

They also questioned whether the ferry was well-lit.

"We knew going into this there was going to be a fight," said Wyatt.

Dig deeper:

Knight is not under suspicion of drinking while boating and no arrests have been made.

But more lawsuits could come. Several passengers have retained Morgan and Morgan as their attorneys.

Makelele is still in the hospital with several broken bones.

"Any type of monetary recovery that we're able to get for her, it's gonna help with future medical care and things of that nature," said Wyatt. "So we're hoping that we can get her the fair and just compensation."

Because their fleet is now depleted by one, the Clearwater Ferry will be operating under shorter hours, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as opposed to 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. before the crash.

The vessel being used now was not the one involved in the crash.

The PSTA says they have reviewed all their safety procedures before relaunching service.

