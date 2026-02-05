Clearwater hit-and-run victim dies at hospital, search for driver continues: police

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A hit-and-run victim has died in the hospital after being struck by a car in Clearwater, according to police.
Investigators say that 60-year-old Elbert Gilbert of Clearwater was on a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car that was heading west on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.
The driver did not stop and police are still looking for them.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the crash should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.