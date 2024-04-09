'Bang bang': Clearwater man threatens construction worker with finger gun before grabbing shotgun, police say

article

A Clearwater man was arrested on Monday morning after threatening a construction worker who was working on a house across the street, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say 45-year-old Jason Tadell Evans arrived home on a bicycle around 8:15 a.m. The victim was working on a house at 1735 Pineland Drive, according to authorities.

Deputies say Evans grabbed a stick and tried to swing it towards the victim aggressively.

Evans then threw the stick down, took his jacket off, and put his pointer finger and thumb to his head in the shape of a gun and made a "bang bang" noise, according to law enforcement.

Deputies say the victim, who does not speak English, pointed at himself to try to figure out if Evans was talking to him.

According to the sheriff's office, Evans reached inside his house and grabbed a large pump action shotgun from the side of his front door. He aimed the shotgun at the victim and started walking down his driveway while pointing the gun at the construction worker, according to authorities.

Officials say the victim put his phone up and called 911, which prompted Evans to go back inside his house. The victim told law enforcement that he was afraid for his life.

Evans has a lengthy criminal history and is currently facing aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

