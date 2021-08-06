Clearwater man arrested for trying to solicit a child for sex

article

A 27-year-old man was placed behind bars after he placed an ad on a dating website searching for a partner of any age, according to officials. One person did respond, and it was an undercover agent.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began investigating Miguel Angel Perez-Camero, who is from Clearwater, back in December. His ad said he was searching for a white female and was open to any age and body build.

The agent posed as a 13-year-old and began communicating with Perez-Camero. According to FDLE, he tried to convince "the ‘child’ into sneaking out of the house on several occasions and described in detail the sexual acts he wanted her to perform."

Officials said the agent repeatedly told Perez-Camero that he was speaking to 13-year-old, but he continued to reach out, hoping to meet for sex.

He was arrested Wednesday night at an undisclosed location after thinking he was about to meet the teen he thought he was speaking to.

Perez-Camero was booked into Hillsborough County jail. He faces charges of using a computer to solicit illegal acts, traveling to meet a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Anyone with additional information on Perez-Camero as it relates to this case, is asked to call FDLE Tampa at (800) 226-1140.