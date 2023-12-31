Motorcyclist hits traffic sign during fatal Land O' Lakes crash: FHP
article
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - A 19-year-old Land O' Lakes man died at the scene of a crash on Saturday night, according to officials.
Just before 9 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed north on Collier Parkway. Authorities say the 19-year-old was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle.
READ: 83-year-old Lake Alfred woman dies at scene of crash: FHP
While changing lanes near the intersection of Killington Boulevard the man left the road for unknown reasons, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the man hit a traffic sign and flipped once the motorcycle entered the shoulder of the road.