Motorcyclist hits traffic sign during fatal Land O' Lakes crash: FHP

A 19-year-old Land O' Lakes man died at the scene of a crash on Saturday night, according to officials.

Just before 9 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed north on Collier Parkway. Authorities say the 19-year-old was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle.

While changing lanes near the intersection of Killington Boulevard the man left the road for unknown reasons, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man hit a traffic sign and flipped once the motorcycle entered the shoulder of the road.