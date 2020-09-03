Clearwater man hospitalized following shooting

A Clearwater man is expected to survive following a shooting, police said.

Police responded to the report of a shooting around 10:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North Pine Street.

They found a 62-year-old male victim, who was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Detectives said the shooting doesn't appear to be a random act, and they are searching for the suspected shooter. They didn't say whether they had a suspect identified.