Clearwater organization needs back-to-school supply donations

A Bay Area homeless shelter is trying to ensure that their children go back to school with the supplies they need.

Ashley Lowery is doing a quick audit on the school supplies that they have at the Homeless Empowerment Program.

Lowery is president of HEP in Clearwater.

"We're a comprehensive social service agency. We provide housing and social services for just under 400 people a day," she explained.

This month they are having their annual school supply drive.

"We got just under 50 families on campus that we are serving and we are going to provide back to school items for all the children of those families," said Lowrey.

HEP is hoping the supplies will make going back to school an easier transition for the students.

"Our parents and our families are dealing with so many issues dealing with COVID," said Lowry. "We just want back to school as something that they really don't have to worry about."

The program is in need of backpacks and lunch boxes for K-12 grade students.

"You're directly serving students that go to our schools in Pinellas County and you're helping them be successful so that they can be successful in their lives," Lowrey said.

HEP wants its students to make a good first impression.

"This just gives them the best first foot forward back into the new school year and make sure that they have everything that they need and that they can really focus on their studies," explained Lowrey.

For information, email JessicaJ@HEPempowers.org