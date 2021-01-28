Clearwater police arrest man accused of killing man who tried to break up fight

article

Clearwater police arrested Jarvis Miles and charged him with second-degree murder after he turned himself in on Thursday. Miles is accused of killing Samir Dauti after Dauti tried to peacefully break up a fight at a bar.

According to Clearwater police, an altercation at the Sunset Lounge, located at 2558 Sunset Point Road took place before 3 a.m. Monday.

Police say, Christopher Pittman, 31, pointed a gun at another man and Shannon Carias, 43, struck another woman in the head with a pool stick.

Detectives said the victim, Sami Dauti, 33, tried to intervene in the fight as a "peacemaker," but was stabbed by Miles. They said Dauti was not involved in the original altercation.

Dauti was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he passed away within an hour of his arrival.

Pittman and Carias were arrested shortly after the incident.

Advertisement

Officials said Miles has been arrested nearly a dozen times in Pinellas County since 2008.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app