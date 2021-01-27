Clearwater police search for suspect who fatally stabbed 'peacemaker' during bar fight

article

Police said they arrested two of three people involved in a deadly stabbing that occurred at a Clearwater bar on Monday morning.

Detectives arrested 31-year-old Christopher Pittman and 43-year-old Shannon Carias, however, police have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, 34-year-old Jarvis Miles.

According to Clearwater police, an altercation at the Sunset Lounge, located at 2558 Sunset Point Road took place before 3 a.m. Monday. Pittman pointed a gun at another man and Carias struck another woman in the head with a pool stick.

Detectives said the victim, 33-year-old Sami Dauti, tried to intervene in the fight as a "peacemaker," but was stabbed by Miles. They said Dauti was not involved in the original altercation.

Dauti was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he passed away within an hour of his arrival.

Advertisement

Officials said Miles has been arrested nearly a dozen times in Pinellas County since 2008.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miles is asked to call Clearwater

Police at 727-562-4242.

