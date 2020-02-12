Clearwater Police ask for public's help to find man last seen mid-December

article

Clearwater police detectives are asking the public to help find a missing man.

They said 42-year-old Christopher Carroll has not been seen or heard by his family since the middle of December and they are still worried about his well-being.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.