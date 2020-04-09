Clearwater police officer tests positive for COVID-19

An officer with the Clearwater Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19. The officer is the first known member of the agency to test positive.

According to CPD, the officer has been out sick for more than a week and is presently recovering at home.

RELATED Pinellas detention deputy tests positive for COVID-19

The police department learned of the positive test Thursday morning and said it is taking precautions with those who may have come in contact with the officer.

The agency stated it has taken several steps during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to minimize potential exposures to the virus, which includes:

-Taking temperatures of employees reporting for duty who work closely with one another, such as in the communications center.

-Dispersing detectives from the main building to off-site locations, such as closed recreation centers.

-Funneling more incident reports to be taken online or via the telephone to minimize exposure for officers.

-Supplying surgical masks for employees to wear in areas of shared office space.

-Requiring employees to stay home if they have flu-like symptoms or a member of their household has flu-like symptoms.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Advertisement

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map