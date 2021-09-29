Clearwater police search for female suspect in stabbing

article

A stabbing in Clearwater left one person hospitalized and now police are searching for the suspect.

Officers released surveillance images on Wednesday morning of the female suspect, saying they need help identifying her. The stabbing took place in the overnight hours in a parking lot within the 1600 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and is in "stable condition," according to Clearwater police.

Officials said the unidentified woman left in a silver Dodge Charger. She is believed to be in her 20s or 30s, has a medium build and was wearing a black T-shirt with long, baggy gray shorts, police described.

They said she has tattoos on her face, right arm and right calf.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.