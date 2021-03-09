Clearwater police search for suspect vehicle involved in deadly shooting that killed 1, injured 3

article

As of Tuesday morning, police are continuing to search for the person who shot four people. One of the victims has since passed away.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 near Drew Street. Clearwater police said a suspect vehicle pulled alongside the victims’ vehicle, and that’s when an unknown person fired more than a dozen times into the vehicle.

Police said the suspect vehicle fled. It’s likely a black vehicle, similar to a Nissan Altima, with faded paint on the hood. It had silver rims, dark-tinted windows, and dual exhaust pipes. They said the vehicle was last seen heading west on Drew Street.

One of the shooting victims, 18-year-old Ivon Cobbs, had to be flown to the hospital in critical condition. He has since passed away.

Another occupant, a 30-year-old remained in critical condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. A third victim, a 24-year-old, is in serious condition and the fourth, also 24 years old, is expected to be OK.

Detectives said they believe the victims were targeted.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.