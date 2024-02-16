Clearwater property manager accused of embezzling more than $200,000

A St. Petersburg woman has been charged with grand theft after she was accused of embezzling more than $200,000 in her role as property manager.

Police say while working as the property manager at the Regatta Beach Club in Clearwater, Jessica Benedict, 43, used the beach club's credit card for $79,282 of her own personal expenses. She is also accused of diverting checks meant for the beach club into her own bank account in the amount of $136,903.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail

Benedict was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail Friday morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

