Clearwater researchers play key role in saving critically endangered species

With less than an estimated 400 North Atlantic right whales remaining, research and conservation programs are key to saving the critically endangered species. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute is playing a big role in studying their future.

"I study the North Atlantic right whales on their only known calving grounds for the species. We're trying to learn more about them, their population, their health assessment, and of course threats these animals could face," said Melanie White, North Atlantic right whale conservation project manager.

Scientists like her have collected more than 20 years of aerial survey data on the species during its critical calving time in the southeast.

"Researchers up and down the east coast are trying to save this whale from extinction. There are about 100 breeding females in the population and if trends continue with entanglements in fishing gear and vessel strikes, this population could go extinct in our lifetime," White added.

Historically these whales become adults between the ages of five to seven years old, but researchers say recently these animals are not giving birth until nine, ten, and eleven years old.

"We fly in small aircraft. There are three of us in the plane. Two researchers looking out the windows and one person recording data the entire day. We're flying at 1000 feet and 100 knots over the ocean looking for these whales.

We're looking for signs of disturbance or dark water or splashes. They can be very difficult to see," White explained.

The researchers photograph the whales to do a general health assessment. They check to make sure there haven't been any big changes since their last sighting.

"These whales are coming down to give birth to their young and nurse their young. We're trying to make sure we know where they are. The whales are individually identified by the pattern of rough patches on their skin. It's similar to the way humans are identified by their fingerprints," White shared.

The data has led to reducing ship speeds and expanding habitat protection. CMA scientists warn mariners from North Carolina down to Florida about whale locations to avoid vessel strikes. They also alert rescuers about whales entangled in fishing gear.

"Again there are not so many of these whales in the world," White stated. "So, whatever we can do to try to help and save these whales, it just brings you back to the fact that we're doing whatever we can do to protect these whales while they're down here in their calving grounds."

